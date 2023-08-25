Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.97

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.97 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 5.81 ($0.07), with a volume of 3,709,224 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Friday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Seeing Machines Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Seeing Machines news, insider Michael Brown bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £150,000 ($191,375.35). In other Seeing Machines news, insider Michael Brown bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £150,000 ($191,375.35). Also, insider Martin Ive bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £802,500 ($1,023,858.13). Insiders have acquired 3,205,000 shares of company stock worth $95,525,000 in the last ninety days. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Seeing Machines
Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.
