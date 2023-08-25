Secret (SIE) Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $7.35 million and $513.37 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00164045 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00050347 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00023102 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00027797 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003808 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00248574 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $284.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

