SEA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 54,695 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical volume of 37,081 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in SEA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,144 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at $1,310,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in SEA by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 105,206 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $18,022,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $36.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,833,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,067. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 1.68. SEA has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.16.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SEA will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

