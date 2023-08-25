SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 554.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,346 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 2,256.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 225,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCYX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 340,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,573. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.01.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

