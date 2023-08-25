SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
Shares of SCYX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 340,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,573. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.01.
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.
