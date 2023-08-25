SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
SCSK Stock Performance
SCSKF opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. SCSK has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $16.02.
SCSK Company Profile
