SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SCSK Stock Performance

SCSKF opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. SCSK has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $16.02.

SCSK Company Profile

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Industrial IT Business, Financial IT Business, IT Business Solutions, IT Platform Solutions, IT Management Service, and Others. The Industrial IT Business segment offers various IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing management systems, information management systems, supply chain management systems, customer relationship management systems, e-commerce systems, and other systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

