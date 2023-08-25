Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $417.50

The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.33) and traded as high as GBX 418.67 ($5.34). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.33), with a volume of 170,822 shares.

Scottish American Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £603.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 417.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 417.50.

Scottish American Investment Company Profile

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

