Scotiabank Trims Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price to C$141.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$135.00.

TSE RY opened at C$122.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$129.50. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.88 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8507317 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.41%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.02, for a total transaction of C$545,374.62.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

