Scotiabank Lowers National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$107.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$107.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. CSFB lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Cormark lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$105.71.

NA stock opened at C$99.38 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.16 and a 12-month high of C$104.83. The stock has a market cap of C$33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$100.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$99.41.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C($0.02). National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 10.0129741 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.82%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

