Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Scor Trading Up 6.1 %

SCRYY stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.17. Scor has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Scor had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

