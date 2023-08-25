SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.79

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 299482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCPL shares. Craig Hallum lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush lowered SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SciPlay by 841.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SciPlay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SciPlay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in SciPlay by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 232,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 135,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

