Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.11. 2,056,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,653. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

