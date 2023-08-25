Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,945. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

