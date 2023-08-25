Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Trimmed by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,828 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $39,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.98. 2,327,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.