Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Bought by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 49,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,561. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $45.44.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

