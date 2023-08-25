Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $493.81

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 493.81 ($6.30) and traded as low as GBX 471 ($6.01). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 477.50 ($6.09), with a volume of 97,585 shares trading hands.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £756.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -546.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 493.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 503.23.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

