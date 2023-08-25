Sapphire (SAPP) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $15.60 million and approximately $1,706.64 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,658.04 or 0.06346021 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00038636 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00027501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013723 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,451,878,824 coins and its circulating supply is 1,431,243,001 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

