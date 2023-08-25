Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 47,895 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 47,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $1,135,111.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,396,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,104,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, John Bicket sold 5,754 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $131,996.76.

On Tuesday, August 15th, John Bicket sold 47,757 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $1,137,094.17.

On Wednesday, August 9th, John Bicket sold 210 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $5,163.90.

On Tuesday, August 1st, John Bicket sold 53,022 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $1,467,118.74.

On Tuesday, July 25th, John Bicket sold 43,632 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,163,665.44.

On Tuesday, July 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $2,593,272.40.

On Tuesday, July 11th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $2,501,171.50.

On Tuesday, June 27th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $2,308,843.15.

On Wednesday, June 21st, John Bicket sold 84,261 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $2,315,492.28.

On Monday, June 12th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,699,820.50.

IOT opened at $25.03 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 52.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at $3,109,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

