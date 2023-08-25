Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 1,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

