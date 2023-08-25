Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 1,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.
Sampo Oyj Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sampo Oyj
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.