Safe (SAFE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded up 35.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.97 or 0.00022805 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $124.32 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded up 68.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00166049 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00049142 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00027599 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003769 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.97584532 USD and is up 53.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

