Rover Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rover Group from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $6.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. Rover Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.98 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rover Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,175,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 24,448 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $158,667.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,644 shares of company stock valued at $364,369. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Group Next LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,386,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,160,000 after purchasing an additional 680,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,681,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 388,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after acquiring an additional 57,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 3,763,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 138,859 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

