Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Trading Down 2.5%

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. 125,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 783,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rover Group from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Rover Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.98 million. Rover Group had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rover Group

In other Rover Group news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 24,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $158,667.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 24,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $158,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $194,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,175,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,644 shares of company stock valued at $364,369. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Foundry Group Next LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,386,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rover Group by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,978 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Rover Group by 3,225.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,480,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,197 shares during the last quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd lifted its position in Rover Group by 135.0% during the second quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,838,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 304.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

