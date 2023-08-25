Roth CH Acquisition I (OTCMKTS:ROCHU) Shares Up 1.1%

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCHU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.32. 475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.
Roth CH Acquisition I Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.
Roth CH Acquisition I Company Profile
Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.
