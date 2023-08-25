Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBR. UBS Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a yield of 26.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.