Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,010,000 after buying an additional 163,020 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,972,000 after buying an additional 32,296 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

