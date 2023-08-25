Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.97. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

