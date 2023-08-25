Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,161 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $89.98 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.