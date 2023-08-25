Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,026,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $36,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNX. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,385,386 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

