Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,068 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $116.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day moving average of $109.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

