Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Gartner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,301.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,059.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total value of $1,040,301.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,059.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $5,629,271. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 0.1 %

IT opened at $339.30 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.