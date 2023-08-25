Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.67.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSKD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.
Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.72 on Friday. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.
Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.
