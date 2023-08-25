Ribbon Finance (RBN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $69.33 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $69.33 million and approximately $416,126.49 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

