Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $88,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,161.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,279.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,392.96. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The company had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

