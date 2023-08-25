Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 26,861 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 726,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,861 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Consolidated Edison worth $69,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average of $93.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

