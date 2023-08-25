Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 22,515 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Xcel Energy worth $74,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.68 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

