Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 130 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Capital One Financial worth $76,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,300 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $101.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.56 and its 200 day moving average is $104.20.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

