Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Moderna worth $89,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Moderna by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 156,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 578.9% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 155,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,760,000 after purchasing an additional 132,259 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA opened at $112.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average of $133.86. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.07.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,913,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,913,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,027,209 shares in the company, valued at $197,774,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,002 shares of company stock worth $41,267,808. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

