Rhumbline Advisers Buys 17,182 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,269,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $80,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584,064 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.52. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $71.18.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 229.10%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

