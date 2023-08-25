Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Cintas worth $89,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,922,000 after buying an additional 51,587 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after buying an additional 220,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $487.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $370.93 and a 12 month high of $518.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

