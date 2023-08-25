Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,279 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Centene worth $64,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $713,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Centene by 1,837.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,790 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Centene by 598.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,342,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,444 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Centene by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after purchasing an additional 885,683 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Centene Price Performance

CNC opened at $63.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.98. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.