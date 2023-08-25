Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 66,523 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,089,901 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,523 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $66,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,642 shares of company stock worth $14,830,237 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of -203.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.