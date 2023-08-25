REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. The company traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 15143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 7,914 shares of company stock worth $277,207 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in REX American Resources by 40.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in REX American Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in REX American Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. The company has a market cap of $678.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.94.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $212.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

