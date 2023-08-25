REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Price Target Raised to $45.00

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

REX American Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

REX American Resources stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.94. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $38.44.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $212.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. On average, analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,914 shares of company stock valued at $277,207 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the first quarter worth $56,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

