Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.52

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 101843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.77 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

