Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ford Motor’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Ford Motor in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.