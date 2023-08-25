Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF) Trading Down 4.5%

Rentokil Initial plc (OTC:RKLIF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 7,256 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

