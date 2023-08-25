Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $992.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $720.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REGN. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $831.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $572.22 and a 12-month high of $847.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $756.31 and its 200 day moving average is $766.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.00, for a total value of $707,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,763. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.00, for a total value of $707,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,763. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,597. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,738,735,000 after acquiring an additional 251,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,254 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after acquiring an additional 803,143 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

