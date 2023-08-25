Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $925.00 at Barclays

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $900.00 to $925.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $903.27.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $831.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $756.31 and its 200 day moving average is $766.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $572.22 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,171 shares of company stock worth $11,770,597 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

