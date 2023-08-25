Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $5,216,076.87 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total transaction of $5,216,076.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares in the company, valued at $18,103,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of REGN traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $830.35. 404,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $756.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $766.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.22 and a twelve month high of $847.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.77 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

