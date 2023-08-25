Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

RAVE stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $28.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares in the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

