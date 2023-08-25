Ramius Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ramius Advisors LLC cut its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,888 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 52,029 shares during the quarter. VMware makes up about 3.9% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in VMware by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VMware by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $326,045,000 after purchasing an additional 971,516 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in VMware by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $104,836,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $78,972,000 after purchasing an additional 503,000 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.32. 1,785,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,630. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

